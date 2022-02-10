9-year-old boy snatches cash bag from groom’s father in Mohali, flees

A 9-year-old boy allegedly snatched a bag containing cash from the groom’s father during a marriage function at a community centre in Phase 1, Mohali. Those present at the wedding tried to catch the boy, but he escaped. Complainant Raj Mohammad of Bad Majra Colony said during his son’s wedding on February 6, a boy snatched a bag containing ₹2.6 lakh cash. He said a person was waiting outside for him and both of them managed to flee. The police have started an investigation after identifying them. A case has been registered against both the accused under Section 379-B of the IPC.

Other short stories

Woman loses purse to snatcher in Sector 44

Chandigarh The purse of a woman was snatched at Sector 44 in Chandigarh. Nisha, a resident of Sector 44, Chandigarh, told the police that she and her husband were walking back home on Tuesday. When she reached near her house, a person on a motorcycle snatched her purse and sped away. She said the purse carried cash amounting to ₹10,000, an Aadhar card and an ATM card. A case under Section 379A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station, Chandigarh.

SPCA issues challans to two camel owners

CHANDIGARH The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Chandigarh, on Tuesday issued challans to two camel owners at the Sukhna Lake. SPCA inspector Dharminder Dogra said that two challans were issued under Section 34 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. “The animals looked malnourished and were in unfavourable weather/climatic conditions,” he said, adding that they also violated Section 6 of performing animals’ rules 1973. He said they did not have riding permission and the animals were also not registered.

Seized drugs disposed of

Chandigarh The Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) of the Chandigarh Police disposed of approximately 2.74 tonnes of drugs, which is one of the biggest drug disposals done by the Chandigarh police. The DDC disposed of the contraband of 838 NDPS Act cases of all 16 police stations of Chandigarh on Tuesday. The drugs were disposed of at Rainbow Environments Private Limited, Sector-69, Mohali, through an incinerator installed in the firm. The mandatory drug disposal process requirements were complied with by the committee.

CHB puts 143 properties on auction

Chandigarh The e-auction of Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) 143 commercial and residential units will be held from February 11 to 25. “E-tenders are invited for 109 commercial and 24 residential properties, all leasehold, and 10 freehold residential units,” said CHB CEO Yashpal Garg. The properties can be visited and examined by the prospective bidders – residential units from 10am to 5pm every Saturday and commercial units on every Sunday. E-bids can be made on www.chbonline.in.

Tennis: Daksh ousts Sumukh to enter semis

Zirakpur Second seed Daksh Kapoor of Chandigarh ousted Sumukh Marya of Punjab 3-6,6-0,7-5 in a three-set boys’ U-18 quarter-final match during the ongoing AITA National Ranking Championship for U-14 and U-16 girls and boys being organised at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Wednesday.In other boys’ U-18 quarter-final matches, Arnav Bishnoi outplayed top seed Parth Sharma 6-4,7-5 to log an upset while Hardik Khanduja (PB) beat Meet Pal Singh 6-1,6-2 and Karen Singh overpowered Sachit Thakur 6-3,7-6(2).

Golf: City’s Mansukh finishes on top in Pre-Qualifying II

Chandigarh Mansukh Sandhu (72-71) of Chandigarh totaled one-under 143 to finish on top at the end of round two of Pre-Qualifying II of the TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2022 Presented by the Gujarat Tourism being played at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. From a total field of 86 in Pre-Qualifying II, the top 22 players qualified for the final qualifying stage as the cut was declared at seven-over 151.

