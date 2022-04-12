Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 9-year-old Ludhiana murder victim suffocated to death after inhaling smoke, finds postmortem report
chandigarh news

9-year-old Ludhiana murder victim suffocated to death after inhaling smoke, finds postmortem report

The victim had been missing for six days before he was found dead in the plot near Advanced Training Institute, Ludhiana; a postmortem report revealed he had suffocated to death after inhaling smoke
The postmortem report revealed that the 9-year-old Ludhiana murder victim suffocated to death after inhaling smoke. (Getty Images)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after the decomposing body of a nine-year-old boy was found in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute (ATI), a postmortem report has revealed that the victim had suffocated to death after inhaling smoke.

A board of two doctors comprising Dr Charankamal and Dr Monika carried out the postmortem examination on Monday. As per the report, the victim asphyxiated due to smoke, but the body did not have severe burn injuries.

Though the body had no injury marks, police suspect that the victim, Pardeep Kumar, was not alone at the plot. The victim’s body had turned black due to smoke, and decomposition. The autopsy report suggests the boy had died four to five days ago.

Sub-inspector Kulwant Singh, Shimlapuri station house officer, said they are trying to figure out how the boy reached the plot, and how smoke engulfed the room.

The victim had been missing for six days before he was found dead in the plot.On the family’s complaint, a murder case has been registered against unidentified persons.

