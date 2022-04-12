9-year-old Ludhiana murder victim suffocated to death after inhaling smoke, finds postmortem report
A day after the decomposing body of a nine-year-old boy was found in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute (ATI), a postmortem report has revealed that the victim had suffocated to death after inhaling smoke.
A board of two doctors comprising Dr Charankamal and Dr Monika carried out the postmortem examination on Monday. As per the report, the victim asphyxiated due to smoke, but the body did not have severe burn injuries.
Though the body had no injury marks, police suspect that the victim, Pardeep Kumar, was not alone at the plot. The victim’s body had turned black due to smoke, and decomposition. The autopsy report suggests the boy had died four to five days ago.
Sub-inspector Kulwant Singh, Shimlapuri station house officer, said they are trying to figure out how the boy reached the plot, and how smoke engulfed the room.
The victim had been missing for six days before he was found dead in the plot.On the family’s complaint, a murder case has been registered against unidentified persons.
Ludhiana | Road cut opens near Jawaddi canal bridge for traffic, but experts wary of accident risks
With an aim to facilitate Jawaddi residents with a short route, authorities on Monday opened a road cut near Jawaddi canal bridge at Southern bypass. Gogi said to ensure that no accidents take place with the opening of this road cut, MC officials have been directed to construct speed breakers on both sides. In addition, traffic police have been directed to depute personnel at the cut on a permanent basis.
Ludhiana DC lauds NRIs’ contribution in construction of primary school building in Nathowal village
Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday inaugurated a newly-constructed building of a government primary school in Nathowal village. Sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli, Raikot, was also present on the occasion. Sharma assured the villagers that apart from the vacant posts of teachers in the government primary school at Nathowal village, other basic requirements would also be fulfilled as soon as possible.
2 years after Ludhiana businessman’s murder, arms supplier held
Two years after a mobile shop owner was shot dead in Janta Colony on Rahon Road, the man who had procured weapons for the murderers was arrested on Monday. The victim, Girish Manocha, 29, had been shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men on May 13, 2020, while his father Joginderpal Manocha, 60, was critically injured in the firing. The accused arms supplier, Rajiv Kumar of Subhash Nagar is already wanted in a case of assault and house trespassing.
Ayodhya Development Authority receives over 250 objections to land acquisition for airport
The Ayodhya Development Authority has received more than 250 objections in connection with the proposed land acquisition for the Ayodhya airport project from locals who have purchased land in the airport's vicinity. The Ayodhya Development Authority had invited objections and suggestions on the Ayodhya Mahayojana-2031 (Ayodhya Master Plan-2031) which will be finalised soon. The development authority has received around 1084 objections on the Mahayojana-2031. The maximum 250 are related with the Ayodhya airport project.
Wanted SAD leader attends public events in Ludhiana, cops clueless
Wanted for his involvement in multiple criminal cases, a SAD leader attended a public event on Monday with impunity, and rightly so. Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi was also at the event. On February 24, Harpreet Singh Bedi, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, and his aides Gurpreet Singh Bedi, Inderjit Singh and Gurjant Singh and other unidentified persons were booked on the complaint of SAD leader Gurinderpal Singh.
