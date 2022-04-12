9-year-old Ludhiana murder victim suffocated to death after inhaling smoke, finds postmortem report

A day after the decomposing body of a nine-year-old boy was found in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute (ATI), a postmortem report has revealed that the victim had suffocated to death after inhaling smoke.

A board of two doctors comprising Dr Charankamal and Dr Monika carried out the postmortem examination on Monday. As per the report, the victim asphyxiated due to smoke, but the body did not have severe burn injuries.

Though the body had no injury marks, police suspect that the victim, Pardeep Kumar, was not alone at the plot. The victim’s body had turned black due to smoke, and decomposition. The autopsy report suggests the boy had died four to five days ago.

Sub-inspector Kulwant Singh, Shimlapuri station house officer, said they are trying to figure out how the boy reached the plot, and how smoke engulfed the room.

The victim had been missing for six days before he was found dead in the plot.On the family’s complaint, a murder case has been registered against unidentified persons.