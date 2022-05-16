Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

A day after fire, GMC setting up compact power station

The power supply to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in GMC was hit by the fire that broke out in the transformers’ room; Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO visited the hospital to start the work of setting up of the compact power station
Published on May 16, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

: A day after a major fire broke out at the Government Medical College’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here, a compact power station is being set up in the campus to prevent such incidents in the future.

No casualty was reported in the incident that happened on Saturday. As per information, the fire started on the ground floor, in a room where electricity transformers were kept, and later spread to the first floor, where OPDs of many specialties, skin ward and ECG room are situated. The power supply to the hospital was hit by the fire that broke out in the transformers’ room

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO visited the hospital on Sunday to start the work of setting up of the station.

As per the advice of the senior engineers of the PSPCL, two new transformers of 500 KW each reached the hospital to set up the station.

“This is a big hospital of Punjab and as many as 10,000 persons (patients, doctors, nurses and para medical staff) remain present here. We are making arrangements so that no such untoward incident takes place in future,” the minister said.

