A first: Punjab-cadre woman IPS officer to lead National Police Academy passing out parade

The 27-year-old woman IPS officer Darpan Ahluwalia is only the sixth woman to lead the parade at National Police Academy that has trained 73 batches
Punjab-cadre woman IPS probationer officer Darpan Ahluwalia during a rehearsal.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 02:02 AM IST
By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh

In a first, a Punjab-cadre woman IPS probationer officer will lead the passing out parade’ at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, this year.

Darpan Ahluwalia (27), an MBBS degree holder from the Government Medical College, Patiala, and who hails from Mohali, is only the sixth woman to lead the parade at the academy that has trained 73 batches of IPS officers so far.

National security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval would be present during the passing out parade of 132 IPS probationers, including 27 women, three of whom are of Punjab cadre.

Darpan’s father Gurinder Singh Walia is a retired joint director from the Punjab animal husbandry department.

The 27-year-old is also the overall topper of the basic course phase-1 training that include indoor and outdoor courses. She also bagged the Martyr KS Vyas Trophy for internal security, public order and field crafts and tactics, said her father.

The first preference of Darpan, who scored 80th all india rank (AIR) in the UPSC examination, was IPS. Besides, she was running an NGO that organised breast cancer screening camps.

Darpan says she was inspired by her grandfather who served in the Punjab Police.

“I used to hear a lot from him about how the police can impact society. Moreover, in this role, I will be more approachable to woman and can better serve them,” she said over phone from Hyderabad.

The most fascinating part of her training, she said, was her experience of interacting with trafficking survivors. “I feel proud that I will be commanding the parade. Our batch will join as ASP probationers after the passing out,” she said.

Gurpeet Kaur Deo of the 1993 batch, who was the first woman Punjab-cadre IPS officer, is posted as additional director general of police (ADGP) at present.

