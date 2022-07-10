Aadhaar services available at select Chandigarh Sampark Centres on Sunday too
The UT administration on Saturday said the department of information technology will start all Aadhaar-related services at some Sampark Centres on Sunday as well. “To facilitate residents, all Aadhaar-related services will be available at the Sampark Centres in Manimajra, Industrial Area, Phase1, and Sectors 21, 27 and 40 from 9 am to 5pm on Sunday,” the department director said.
Man loses phone to snatchers
Two arrested for snatching
PU holds UG entrance
Plantation done at Uppals Marble Arch
Plastic use in focus at PU event
Art exhibition kicks off
Badminton tourney in P’kula from July 14
-
Governing body for PGI’s Spinal Injuries Centre approves funds worth ₹10 cr
The governing body of Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali, conducted a meeting on Saturday, where it approved the funds of ₹10.73 crore, under the capital head and ₹2 crore as grant-in-aid for salaries of employees and other expenditures.
-
Chandigarh mayor, MC chief take stock of amenities at Manimajra
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Saturday visited Manimajra to take stock of basic amenities and ongoing development works. During the visit, the commissioner asked the officials for proper planning of slip road near Sheetla Mata Mandir and culvert near Housing Board light point. Officials were also asked to recarpet the road from Housing Board light point to Fauji Dhaba.
-
Slight dip in Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases
The tricity recorded a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 cases, with 121 people testing positive on Saturday, compared to 141 the day before. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 49 cases, followed by Mohali with 37 and Panchkula with 35. Currently, there are 381 infected patients in Chandigarh, 271 in Mohali and 175 in Panchkula.
-
Congress’ Mohali expulsions: Somal, Bedi claim support of councillors
A day after Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi were expelled from the Congress for six years over anti-party activities, the leaders lashed out at the party high command and claimed they still had the councillors' support.
-
20 days on, Mohali man to be cremated on Punjab and Haryana HC orders
Twenty days after a Mohali man died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the cremation will now take place on July 10 after the Punjab and Haryana high court's intervention. The high court bench of justice Rajbir Singh Sehrawat acted on the plea of Sekhon daughter, Seerat Kaur Sekhon, who had approached the court demanding that she be handed over the mortal remains and allowed to perform last rites.
