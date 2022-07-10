Aadhaar services available at select Chandigarh Sampark Centres on Sunday too

The UT administration on Saturday said the department of information technology will start all Aadhaar-related services at some Sampark Centres on Sunday as well. “To facilitate residents, all Aadhaar-related services will be available at the Sampark Centres in Manimajra, Industrial Area, Phase1, and Sectors 21, 27 and 40 from 9 am to 5pm on Sunday,” the department director said.

Man loses phone to snatchers

Chandigarh Anil Kumar of Sector 30-B alleged that some unknown persons snatched his mobile phone near Bhushan Factory in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Friday. A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Two arrested for snatching

Chandigarh Police have arrested two Dadumajra residents for snatching a man’s phone and cash near the small chowk at PGIMER on Friday. The accused, Suresh Kumar Mandal, 36, and Samardeep, 27, were arrested on the complaint of Sonu Kumar of Khuda Lahora. They are facing a case under Sections 379-A, 356 (assault) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC.

PU holds UG entrance

Chandigarh Panjab University conducted its PU-CET (UG) entrance test on Saturday in which a total of 86.93% — 15,924 out of 18,318 — candidates appeared for admission to undergraduate courses at seventeen centres. PU, in its official communique, said a flying squad and observers were deputed to every centre for routine checking and smooth conduct of the test.

Plantation done at Uppals Marble Arch

Chandigarh As an endeavour towards enhancing greenery and protecting the environment, residents of Uppals Marble Arch, Sector 13, came forward on Sunday to plant bottle palms and amaltas around the boundary wall and on the road divider opposite the society. Resident welfare association president Harinder Kalra thanked the residents for their participation.

Plastic use in focus at PU event

Chandigarh Panjab University girls’ hotel number 2, Laxmi Bai Hall, organised an awareness drive on single-use plastic-cum-plantation drive for the hostel residents and staff. An expert lecture by Prabhu Nath Shahi, a former forest officer, was also conducted.

Art exhibition kicks off

Chandigarh A two-day art exhibition “Meri Pehchaan 3” organised by Chhaya School of Art (CSA) kicked off at the Government Art Gallery, Sector 10. More than 300 paintings made by 100 students from the different schools across tricity, who have received training at the school displayed their artworks.

Badminton tourney in P’kula from July 14

Panchkula The district badminton association will conduct the 16th Ashwani Gupta Memorial District Badminton Championships from July 14 at Badminton Hall Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3. The district team to represent in various Haryana state Championships will be selected on the basis of the performances here. .Entries can be sent to D Singhal at 9988824703, Sunita Singh at 9540589669 and Jatinder Mahajan at 9417300021.