Guv Purohit conspiring against Punjab at Centre’s instance, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit of playing politics at the instance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning him for never taking up with the Centre the issue of withholding Rural Development Fee and National Health Mission funds meant for the state.

AAP has accused Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit of lacking Punjab-centric approach. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference here, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang alleged that following the instructions of the Centre, the governor was conspiring against the Punjab government, and the opposition parties were also supporting him. He said the government also violated the decorum of the Constitution by not referring to the state government as “my government” on the suggestion of the leader of opposition.

The ruling AAP’s attack on the governor came a day after Purohit wrote to chief minister Bhagwant Mann accusing him of acting against the Constitution by not responding to his official letters. Both Mann and Purohit have been at loggerheads over a number of issues. After the AAP government filed a petition on the standoff over the budget session nearly three-and-a-half months ago, the Supreme Court had told both to perform their duty.

Hitting back, Kang also flayed the governor for “openly advocating” for Haryana’s proposal of affiliation of colleges with the Panjab University, stating that he backed it despite being the governor of Punjab. “Purohit never takes the side of Punjab. Unfortunately, the opposition parties and their leaders did not raise any questions about this serious issue,” he alleged. The AAP leader claimed that be it the governor’s address in the state assembly or the issue of PU, both were unconstitutional for the governor and meant that he was playing politics.