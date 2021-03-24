IND USA
chandigarh news

AAP announces candidates for Dharamshala, Solan MC polls

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:28 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is fighting elections to the local bodies for the first time in Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday released the first list of candidates for Dharmshala and Solan municipal corporations.

Dharamshala, Solan, Palampur and Mandi civic bodies will go to polls on April 7. AAP’s state spokesperson SS Jogta said the party has declared candidates for eight of 17 wards in Dharamshala and 10 of 17 wards in Solan.

March 24 is the last date for filing nominations. The BJP has declared candidates for all 64 wards of four Municipal Corporations. Scrutiny of papers will be done on March 25 and candidate may withdraw their nomination on March 27.

State forest minister Rakesh Pathania, who is BJP in-charge of election for Dharamshala municipal corporation polls, said the ruling party would continue its winning streak. On the other hand, All India Congress Committee secretary and former Dharamshala legislator Sudhir Sharma said the Congress will repeat its tenure in the civic body as the BJP government has been biased against Dharamshala.

