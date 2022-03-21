Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

AAP chooses Jai Ram’s home turf Mandi to launch campaign

AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home town Mandi along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
AAP will hold a roadshow in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home town Mandi on April 6. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

Days after it got a huge mandate in the assembly elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home town Mandi along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The AAP will hold a roadshow in the Mandi on April 6.

“We have chosen Mandi to launch our campaign for two reasons, one that it’s centrally located and other it’s presently the epicentre of Himachal Pradesh politics,” said AAP in charge Ratnesh Gupta.

The BJP had won nine of the total 10 assembly segments in the Mandi district. Independent candidate Parkash Rana won the Jogindernagar seat. Saffron party performed miserably in the chief minister’s home turf, Mandi. Congress had won the three assembly segments, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Fatehpur and Arki. The BJP had largely attributed sympathy for former chief minister Virbhadra Singh as the key reason for its defeat while it underplayed inflation and infighting that had contributed equally to the party’s loss.

“This would be a historic event in itself as it would change the shape of the state politics which has largely remained bipolar. Thousands of AAP workers will give a rousing welcome to Kejriwal and Mann,” said AAP’s spokesman Gaurav Sharma, a former municipal councillor. The AAP is hopeful that it will emerge as the reckoning force in Himachal politics.

“For a long time, the people of the state were looking for a third alternative and now AAP is offering them an option and helping them get rid of their long-pending problems. The AAP wave will sweep across the state like a Tsunami,” said Sharma.

AAP is also eyeing employees’ votes in Himachal. Employees are demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in Himachal on the analogy of Rajasthan.

“AAP condemns the chief minister’s statement where he asked the employees to contest the elections if they want to get a pension. The CM’s statement reflects how the ego of BJP leaders has polluted their minds and the chief minister is making such statements in frustration as he has no control over his government,” he said.

