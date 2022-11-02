AAP, Cong trade barbs over ‘misuse’ of taxpayer’s money

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Wednesday traded barbs over the use of taxpayer’s money for publicity and propaganda.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at the AAP government in Punjab for their “extravagant spending” during their seven months of chaotic governance.

“The lofty promises are proving to be a mere eyewash and a façade to cover their failures,” the leader of opposition said in a statement.

Bajwa said the “announcement, advertisement and publicity” government has become a synonym for over-exaggeration. “The honeymoon period of the government ministers is still on, even when the state’s economy is crumbling, and financial institutions are imploding one after another,” he claimed.

AAP’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang hit back at the Congress over its government’s spending on advertisements in Rajasthan. He lashed out at Bajwa and dared him to question the Congress and the Rajasthan government over their “bogus” promotion.

“Will Bajwa show the courage to ask this question to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, a loyalist of the Gandhi family, and make public the taxpayer’s money spent on advertisements before the people of Punjab?” he asked.

