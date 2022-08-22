AAP failed to curb drug menace in Punjab: BJP president Ashwani Sharma

Two days after a Ludhiana-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was beaten to death by a group of drug addicts here, BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi party government for deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab, accusing it of failing to curb the growing drug menace in the state.

Sharma visited the house of Bharat Bhushan and met his family, including his injured son.

A group of drug addicts thrashed Bharat Bhushan to death in front of his house in Shivpuri on Friday night. The accused also injured his differently abled son with a sharp-edged weapon.

“It is so unfortunate. If a person who has spent decades in public life is not safe, one could imagine the plight of the common man. We demand that the accused should be arrested at the earliest,” said Sharma.

He also said that the party was all geared up to fight the ensuing municipal elections.

Meanwhile, high drama took place this morning when a local BJP leader, who had invited the media, cancelled the event at the last moment. The local unit had called a press conference in the morning stating that a prominent leader from a party was joining BJP. However, the leader did not appear and the conference was called off. The BJP leaders maintained that the leader could not join due to health reasons.

