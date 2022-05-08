AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA launches app to redress public grievances

In a new initiative, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura on Saturday launched an online application for solving the grievances of the people of his constituency.

The app, E-Office Khadoor Sahib, can be downloaded by scanning a QR code. The MLA has also appointed a volunteer in every village of the constituency to ensure the use of the online portal to provide hassle-free services to various departments of the state government.

The online application has five layers which are the public interface, agent interface, in-charge interface, administrator face and operator database. By using the public interface, people can submit their grievances related to any of the state government’s departments, including the Punjab Police. These grievances will be examined and approved by the agents of the concerned village from where the complainant belongs.

After the agent’s approval, the complaint will reach the MLA’s team appointed for solving the grievances. The administrator face will be used by the MLA himself to oversee the entire operation and process of the complainants. Similarly, the operator database module will work to manage the record of the complaints and their status.

While launching the aap in Tarn Taran, the MLA said, “Everyone lodging their complaint will also get their complaint number. They can also track their complaint’s status by using the complaint number. Our team will ensure a time-bound solution to the public grievances. I will personally monitor all the complaints and providing hassle-free government services is our topmost priority.”

The MLA said, “The step was taken after I noticed many people are reaching my office with their grievances related to various departments. The online application will not only save the time of the people but also provide time-bound solutions.”