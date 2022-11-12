AAP leader Tarsem Bhinder notified as Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman

Over two months after the state government announced the appointment of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tarsem Singh Bhinder as chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), the notification regarding the same was issued by the local bodies department on Friday.

Bhinder has been appointed to the post at a time when the working of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) is under the scanner, especially after former chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and other officials were recently booked by vigilance department for alleged illegal allotment of plots.

As per information, Bhinder is currently campaigning for AAP in Gujarat and will take charge of the office after his return.