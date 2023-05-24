Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ransom call to AAP leader: STF arrests arms supplier

Ransom call to AAP leader: STF arrests arms supplier

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 24, 2023 12:23 AM IST

Arms supplier Vicky Garg was arrested with six pistols and 14 live cartridges by the special task force investigating the shooting at AAP leader Makhan Singh Lobana's house. The arms were supplied to the two shooters who were previously arrested.

Days after AAP leader and member of zila parishad Makhan Singh Lobana received 50 lakh ransom call from Anmol Bishnoi, brother of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and subsequently two shots were fired at his house in Ambala city; the special task force arrested an arms supplier to the two shooters.

The accused in the custody of special task force officers.
He was identified as Vicky Garg, alias Lala, of Ambala city, who was carrying a reward of 25,000 on his head.

Inspector Deepender Singh of the STF said, “He was arrested with six pistols and 14 live cartridges. A case under the Arms Act was registered at Shahabad. He has revealed that the arms were supplied by him to Sahil Kharod, alias Prajapati, and Krishan Kumar, alias Lovely Rajput, who opened fired at the AAP leader’s residence.”

Earlier, the STF had arrested Vishal, alias Vishu Bhatia, and Chirag for allegedly doing recee for the crime.

Topics
