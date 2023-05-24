Ransom call to AAP leader: STF arrests arms supplier

Days after AAP leader and member of zila parishad Makhan Singh Lobana received ₹50 lakh ransom call from Anmol Bishnoi, brother of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and subsequently two shots were fired at his house in Ambala city; the special task force arrested an arms supplier to the two shooters. The accused in the custody of special task force officers.

He was identified as Vicky Garg, alias Lala, of Ambala city, who was carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his head.

Inspector Deepender Singh of the STF said, “He was arrested with six pistols and 14 live cartridges. A case under the Arms Act was registered at Shahabad. He has revealed that the arms were supplied by him to Sahil Kharod, alias Prajapati, and Krishan Kumar, alias Lovely Rajput, who opened fired at the AAP leader’s residence.”

Earlier, the STF had arrested Vishal, alias Vishu Bhatia, and Chirag for allegedly doing recee for the crime.