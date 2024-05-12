AAP made false promises to seize power: Chandumajra

Prem Singh Chandumajra, candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from Anandpur Sahib, on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deceiving the people of Punjab with false promises to seize power. Prem Singh Chandumajra accuses AAP candidates of resorting to violence instead of addressing concerns raised by people.

Addressing election meetings in several villages, including Kishanpura, Asmanpur, Rahon and Nora in the Nawanshahr Vidhan Sabha constituency, he denounced chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s government for “insulting martyrs with false slogans of revolution in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh”. “The people of Doaba would seek retribution for the disrespect towards the martyrs,” he said.

Highlighting the “discontent” among the populace, Chandumajra referenced incidents wherein the CM faced black flags during roadshows. He further accused AAP candidates of resorting to violence instead of addressing concerns raised by villagers and city dwellers.

He also flayed the AAP government for allegedly reneging on job promises. He claimed that instead of prioritising local candidates, the government had recruited a significant number of individuals from neighboring states, citing examples of recruitment in various departments.

He condemned AAP for allegedly favouring outsiders in parliamentary and job opportunities over Punjab natives. He questioned the legitimacy of an AAP candidate from Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency who is purportedly not even from Punjab.