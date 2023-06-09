AAP misleading people on Central grant: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit on Friday held a rally at a grain market to mark the party’s nationwide celebrations on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo)

Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma addressed the workers.

Talking about the Aam Aadmi Party, Mandaviya said, “I read somewhere that the Punjab government is planning to convene a special Vidhan Sabha session to oppose the Centre over the stoppage of funds under the National Health Mission. They are spreading lies and misinformation. “

Mandaviya said the Centre started 1.95 lakh health and wellness centres in the country, including in Punjab. Of the total expenses at the wellness centres, including the cost for manpower, infrastructure, free medicines, 60% is borne by the Centre, he said.

He further said that the Centre has no issues with AAP’s Mohalla Clinics, but the Punjab government put Mohalla Clinic boards on the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, essentially stopping the Central scheme.

“If they change the name of the scheme run by Centre and stop the scheme, then can anyone give grant for that scheme?” Mandaviya said.

Talking about the achievements of the Centre, he said, “The government’s Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana provided direct financial help to farmers. In the health sector, the government took major initiatives such as the Ayushman Yojana that is providing free treatment up to ₹5 lakh to all beneficiaries.”

Addressing the rally Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said, “The whole country is changing and developing and Punjab shouldn’t be left behind. Only BJP led government can bring changes in the state.”

Mandaviya visits PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur

The Union minister also visited the PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur on Friday, where he interacted with dedicated doctors and staff. The Director of PGI, Prof Vivek Lal, was also present during the visit.

The PGI Satellite Centre, an extension of the renowned Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, was established to provide world-class healthcare services to people of Sangrur and alleviate the burden on the main PGI centre.

(With inputs from PTI)