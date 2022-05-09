Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

AAP MLA inaugurates 2.25cr-project to fix waterlogging on Tajpur road in Ludhiana

AAP MLA Daljit Singh Grewal said the project has been initiated with an aim to fix the problem of waterlogging in the neighbourhood during the monsoon, an issue that has troubled residents at Jamalpur and Sector 32, Chandigarh road, Ludhiana
“People of this area were living with the problem and the government paid no attention to resolving the problem.” the AAP MLA Daljit Singh Grewal said, adding that he was committed to the all-round development of the constituency in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on May 09, 2022 10:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana (East) Daljit Singh Grewal on Monday inaugurated the 2.25 crore-pumping station project on Tajpur road.

Grewal said the project has been initiated with an aim to fix the problem of waterlogging in the neighbourhood during the monsoon, an issue that has troubled residents at Jamalpur and Sector 32, Chandigarh road. Residents have complained of water entering their houses and damaging vehicles.

“People of this area were living with the problem and the government paid no attention to resolving the problem.” the MLA said, adding that he was committed to the all-round development of the constituency,

Grewal assured other developmental works for the constituency in the coming days, saying mohalla clinics would also be set up here similar to those in New Delhi, where patients would be provided free treatment and medicines.

