AAP MLA Mehraj Malik appears before Doda court in poll code violation case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda East, Mehraj Malik, appeared before the chief judicial magistrate, Doda, on Tuesday after the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda East, Mehraj Malik

The case relates to allegedly canvassing support and holding election rallies in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) during the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

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While Malik said he voluntarily appeared before the court, he was escorted by police personnel.

His lawyer, Advocate Mudasir Zarger, said around 18 cases have been registered against the MLA, of which two have already been withdrawn at the initial stage.

He further claimed that many of the cases against Malik were “fabricated”.

Zarger said the MLA’s absence from the proceedings was due to his busy schedule and engagements in his constituency.

Later, talking to the media, Malik said, “There was an ADDC in Doda, Pran Singh, who lodged a complaint against me during elections. Weren’t the BJP, Congress and others holding rallies during elections when MCC was enforced? Did you see any of them in the courts today?”

He further said that since the law has to be respected, that is why he was here.

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{{^usCountry}} On September 7, Malik, who had spent nearly eight months in prison under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) over allegations of disturbing law and public order in Doda district, approached the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court seeking restoration of his security cover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On September 7, Malik, who had spent nearly eight months in prison under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) over allegations of disturbing law and public order in Doda district, approached the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court seeking restoration of his security cover. {{/usCountry}}

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The high court, while disposing of the petition, directed the authorities to consider Malik’s representations.

The court directed the security review coordination committee to assess the MLA’s threat perception and take a decision within six weeks from the date of the order.