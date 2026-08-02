AAP MLA’s nephew among 7 booked for firing outside Ludhiana mall

A day after a gunfight between two rival groups outside a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road left two youths injured, the Ludhiana police on Saturday booked seven persons, including the nephew of a sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, after a preliminary investigation indicated that members of both groups had allegedly exchanged fire.

Preliminary probe indicates members of both groups exchanged fire; AAP MLA’s nephew among accused. (HT FILE)

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The Sarabha Nagar police registered an FIR against Aryan Ghuman of Nanak Nagar, Aryan Dhaliwal of Pritam Nagar, Nikhil Ballu of Shahi Mohalla, two unidentified associates, Gursevak Singh Lahoria of Damoria Bridge and Chann Grewal of Tibba Road, who is reportedly the nephew of a sitting AAP legislator from Ludhiana. The case has been registered under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

According to the FIR, the two groups, travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio and a Toyota Fortuner, crossed paths at a traffic signal near a shopping mall in Rajguru Nagar on Friday evening. Police alleged that occupants of both vehicles then opened fire at each other before fleeing the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} Although only one of the rival groups approached the police after the incident, the investigation, based on eyewitness accounts and evidence collected from the scene, indicated that the firing was not one-sided. Police said the findings warranted action against members of both groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although only one of the rival groups approached the police after the incident, the investigation, based on eyewitness accounts and evidence collected from the scene, indicated that the firing was not one-sided. Police said the findings warranted action against members of both groups. {{/usCountry}}

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Sarabha Nagar SHO Inspector Varinderpal Singh Uppal said preliminary investigation, eyewitness accounts and other evidence collected so far suggested that shots were fired from both vehicles. “The investigation suggests that shots were fired by both sides. On that basis, a case has been registered against all the accused. We are also verifying whether the weapons used were licensed or illegal. Some of the accused are also suspected to have criminal antecedents, which are being verified,” Uppal said.