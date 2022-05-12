AAP picks Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh as Chandigarh unit’s co-incharge

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed party’s Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh as the co-incharge of its Chandigarh unit.

In the list issued by the party here on Wednesday, Pardeep Chhabra’s name was missing, leading to the speculation that he had been removed from the post that was assigned to him when he joined the party last year after leaving the Congress.

Clearing the air, party’s Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh said, “Pardeep Chhabra is still the party’s co-incharge in Chandigarh. Kulwant Singh has been made co-incharge in addition.”

Meanwhile, a senior party leader, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Though the party has not officially removed Chhabra from the post, its decision to appoint Kulwant as co-incharge has put a question mark over Chhabra’s role in the party.”

Notably, the party’s move comes two weeks after its six councillors voted against party lines in conjunction with the BJP in the MC General House meeting on an agenda item. The party had served show-cause notices on the councillors, all of whom are considered to be Chhabra’s loyalists. In response to the notice, the councillors had blamed “miscommunication” as the cause behind their votes in favour of the agenda.

Party’s Chandigarh convener Prem Garg, who is on a visit to the USA, said, “I had submitted the councillors’ replies to Jarnail Singh. But since then, I have been in the USA and couldn’t discuss the matter further with the party leaders.”