AAP promises 300 power units free in poll-bound HP

If voted to power in the hill state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will implement a “Himachal Model” with jobs, education and health as top priorities and special focus on key sectors like tourism, horticulture and hydropower, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, Jain, the AAP’s election in-charge for Himachal, said: “The state will have a Himachal Model blended with good things from Delhi and Punjab.”

On the dispute between Punjab and Himachal over the Shanan hydropower project and pending dues as royalty over river water, Jain said all contentious issues will be solved through dialogue.

He also announced 300 units of free electricity to every household in Himachal. “Not 125 units, we will give 300 units free power,” he added.

“In Himachal too, the BJP government announced 125 units of free power and called it a help. If they really wanted to extend help, they should have announced 300 free units,” he said, adding that the AAP is only spending the people’s money on their welfare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Jain had inducted three dozen BJP, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers into the party fold. The people who joined the AAP were mostly office-bearers of the Congress and the BJP or elected panchayat representatives.

He said the AAP is rapidly expanding its footprints in Himachal and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s rally in Shahpur of Kangra district will be a big hit.

Jain, however, refused to disclose if any prominent face will be joining the AAP during the Shahpur rally. He also parried questions over rumours about former minister Sudhir Sharma joining the AAP.

AAP looking for a rubber stamp in state: Mankotia

Earlier, addressing a press conference, former Congress minister Vijai Singh Mankotia alleged that like Punjab, the AAP was searching for a dummy chief ministerial face for Himachal so that they can control him from Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A habitual party hopper, Mankotia said that all the AAP leaders who were in charge of Himachal affairs, including Satyendar Jain, have met him and “pressured” him to join their party.

“However, I will not join the AAP until Kejriwal meets me and issues a clarification on some basic issues,” said Mankotia adding, “I want to seek his clarification on allegations against him of supporting Khalistan.”

Mankotia said he was also was in touch with a group of about a dozen former ministers who want to join the AAP, but want assurance that they will be given ticket in the elections.

Meanwhile, responding to Mankotia’s allegations, Jain said that his demand to meet Kejriwal was not justified. He also refuted all his allegations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}