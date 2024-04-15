AAP protests against central govt’s ‘dictatorial’ attitude

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Ambedkar jayanti against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise scam. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Ambedkar jayanti against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise scam. (HT Photo)

The AAP state leaders gathered at Corporation Chowk in Jalandhar to protest against central government’s “dictatorial attitude”. Speaking on the occasion, AAP’s Hoshiarpur candidate Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal said, “Only the AAP is taking forward the thinking of Dr BR Ambedkar and working for the betterment of the common man. In high inflation times, we are providing free health and education facilities to the people and trying to give them as much relief from inflation as possible. When BJP’s anti-people policies were increasing the unemployment rate in every state, the Punjab government gave 43,000 government jobs to the youth. Free electricity in Punjab is also a big achievement of the Mann government.”

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Balkar Singh said, “We are gathered here to inspire people to take part in ‘Save the Constitution, remove the dictatorship’. This government has put our national convener Arvind Kejriwal in jail. Kejriwal was following in Ambedkar’s footsteps. His aim is free of cost and best education and healthcare, but the BJP cannot let that happen.”

Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at the DC office, Pathankot. He said the AAP government is working to uplift the lives of every section of society.

AAP Punjab general secretary Jagroop Singh Sekhwan said that the party is fighting to save the Constitution.