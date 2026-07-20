AAP, SAD, Congress losing Punjab’s trust: Chirag Paswan

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal were steadily losing the trust of people in Punjab.

Union minister Chirag Paswan and his mother, Reena Paswan, paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Paswan, who is also president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), a key ally in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said his party was working to strengthen its presence in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

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The Union minister of food processing industries, who arrived in Amritsar on Sunday, offered prayers at the Golden Temple and visited Jallianwala Bagh along with his mother.

Speaking to reporters, Paswan slammed the AAP-led state government, alleging that it cannot be right for Punjab’s future, as the party “destroyed and looted” Delhi for 10 years.

Even in Punjab, when people gave the AAP a chance to form the government, it indulged in corruption instead, he alleged. He also took on the AAP government over the drug menace in the state. “As far as I know, Punjabis are completely fed up with the AAP. They want change,” he said.

Targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal, Paswan said the party was in power in Punjab for a long time, yet the “lack of development during its tenure” was before everyone to see.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a dig at the alleged infighting in the Congress, he said, “The same situation that existed between Sidhu ji (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and Captain saab (Amarinder Singh) is now prevailing between Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a dig at the alleged infighting in the Congress, he said, “The same situation that existed between Sidhu ji (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and Captain saab (Amarinder Singh) is now prevailing between Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.” {{/usCountry}}

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On the upcoming assembly elections, he said, “I don’t know whether there will be an alliance in future or how many seats we would be able to contest. Nevertheless, we are making preparations to fight the election from all seats.”

“I have confidence that my party will receive blessings from people here,” he added.

“My leader and father Ram Vilas Paswan always wanted the party to expand and strengthen its presence in other states. In accordance with his thinking, we are expanding Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in different states. The party organisation is working in this direction,” he said.