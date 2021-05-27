AAP slams Punjab govt for removal of doctors from villages

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday condemned the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government’s decision to remove the MBBS doctors from villages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cheema said the decision to remove these doctors from villages at such a crucial time is wrong. He also questioned the move to transfer about 489 subsidiary health centres in rural Punjab under the rural development and panchayat department to the health department.

“These decisions will deprive the people of about 3,000 villages of medical services,” the LOP claimed in a statement, accusing the state government of betraying the people. He also alleged that the black marketing of Amphotericin B drug for black and white fungus was rampant.

Cheema demanded the Punjab government stop the mistreatment of the people living in the villages and immediately appoint MBBS doctors in villages so that the people are not forced to go to cities for treatment of Covid and other diseases.