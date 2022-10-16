AAP targeting Congress leaders to gain political mileage in Gujarat, HP: Ravneet Singh Bittu

Congress member of parliament from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) implicated his party leaders and workers in forged cases with an intention to gain political mileage in the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

They have no evidence against the Congress leaders, and the release of Sunny Bhalla is an example of the same, he added.

Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) elections are also around the corner, due to which the vigilance is targeting Congress leaders of the city, the MP said.

Former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu will also get a clean chit, Bittu said while talking to the media after the release of Congress councillor Gagandeep Sunny Bhalla, a loyalist of Ashu, at the court on Saturday.

Bittu again lashed out at the vigilance bureau and his functioning. He said he is going to take up the matter of vigilance officials ‘threatening’ him with the Parliament and Union home minister Amit Shah.

He said that if the vigilance bureau tries to implicate any Congress worker in Punjab, he will go there and stand by them in his/her support.

On being asked about the reaction of vigilance bureau SSP Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu after he accused his department of taking bribe from government officials and leaders by threatening them with implication in the case, Bittu said he had not taken name of any particular official.

“If anyone is taking it on himself, it is up to him,” he added.

On the reminder sent by the vigilance bureau to the Ludhiana police commissionerate for taking action against him for obstructing public duty, Bittu said that bureau officials were threatening him for speaking against the injustice.

“I will take up the matter with Union home minister Amit Shah and also the speaker of the Parliament. What would be the difference between a gangster and a cop if a man in uniform would issue threats like this? Besides, I will also discuss these cases with the senior advocates for a legal action,” he added.

