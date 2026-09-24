AAP targets ED, stages protest against raids in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday declared that both the Punjab government and the party will pursue all legal remedies and launch street protests to counter the BJP-led central government’s alleged attempt to intimidate state leaders and officials through federal agencies.

AAP activists staging a demonstration outside the GMADA office in Mohali on Thursday while ED officials were inside. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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State finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP of using central agencies to instill fear across the state. “We will approach the courts and hit the streets against their ulterior motives. Under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, the AAP will fight to defeat the BJP,” Cheema said in a media interaction.

The strong reaction follows raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. The searches targeted the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office in Mohali, the residence of cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian’s nephew in Sahnewal, and a Sector 39 government bungalow in Chandigarh. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain, co-in-charge of the party’s Punjab unit, stays at the Chandigarh residence during his visits.

AAP activists staged a demonstration outside the GMADA office in Mohali on Thursday while ED officials were inside.

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{{^usCountry}} Cheema claimed the central government habitually deploys agencies like the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and income tax department ahead of elections. “They filed false cases against our top leadership in Delhi before assembly polls, which failed in court. They used the same tactics in West Bengal and Bihar,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cheema claimed the central government habitually deploys agencies like the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and income tax department ahead of elections. “They filed false cases against our top leadership in Delhi before assembly polls, which failed in court. They used the same tactics in West Bengal and Bihar,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing allegations of irregularities in land deals and change of land use (CLU) approvals, Cheema denied any wrongdoing. He said land unused for years was sold to private companies through a public auction. “They are attempting to create an atmosphere of fear, but we will not be intimidated,” he said.

Cheema also criticised the ED’s operation at the Sector 39 bungalow, alleging that officials broke open the locks to enter. “If someone enters forcibly and plants contraband, who takes responsibility?” he asked, arguing that searches should not occur without the owner or caretaker present. When asked who the bungalow was allotted to, Cheema said he did not know the specific allotment details, noting the area houses ministers, MLAs, and board chairpersons.

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An AAP spokesperson confirmed Wednesday night that Jain stays at the residence when in Chandigarh, though he was absent during the search.