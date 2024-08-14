AAP to launch ‘Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar’ programme in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday decided to launch the ‘Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar’ programme ahead of the upcoming four assembly byelections and panchayat polls in the state. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reviewed the development works in their assembly constituencies, told the legislators to visit the villages and wards in their constituencies to meet the people and address their problems. (HT File)

The decision was conveyed to party MLAs and MPs at a meeting held by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Mann, who also reviewed the development works in their assembly constituencies, told the legislators to visit the villages and wards in their constituencies to meet the people and address their problems. The MLAs were also asked to give feedback on the state government’s programmes and schemes, and some of them spoke about issues related to the ‘Ghar Ghar Muft Ration’ scheme, particularly the promise to deliver atta (wheat flour).

After the meeting, Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer addressed the media, emphasising that the people of Punjab have high expectations from their elected representatives. He highlighted that understanding the issues faced by the people requires direct interaction, and as directed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the party’s MLAs are committed to engaging with the public personally, according to a party release.

He said that similar to the ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ (government at your doorstep) programme being run by the state government, where officials visit villages to address and resolve issues directly, the MLAs will now also visit people’s houses to address their concerns.

Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang said the chief minister took feedback from all the MLAs regarding the work done by the AAP government over the past two-and-a-half years and provided guidelines for future actions. He said that reviewing performance and setting future directions is common among all political parties and governments.

Regarding relations with the central government, Kang urged the Centre to change its attitude towards Punjab and to end any sense of revenge it had against Punjab. He emphasised that this shift is necessary for the successful completion of development projects and works. On the issue of law and order, Kang noted that the Mann government is addressing it with seriousness and highlighted that the law and order situation in Punjab had significantly improved compared to before the formation of the AAP government in the state.