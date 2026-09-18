AAP to launch statewide Punjab outreach on September 20

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a statewide door-to-door campaign on September 20 to reach every household in Punjab, showcasing the Bhagwant Mann government’s four-and-a-half-year report card and enrolling new members to strengthen its grassroots presence.

AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia announcing the launch of the mega drive in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI Photo)

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Announcing the mega drive, AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia said the Mann government had delivered beyond its 2022 poll promises and done more work than any regime in the past 75 years. He said it was now the organisation’s duty to take these achievements to the public.

According to Sisodia, 2.68 lakh workers across booth committees will cover all 25,332 polling booths in the state. He claimed every family is benefiting by an average of ₹15,000 per month, or ₹1.82 lakh total, from government schemes.

AAP state president Aman Arora and working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi were also present at the press conference.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will launch the campaign from his Dhuri constituency.

The announcement coincides with the BJP launching its 4,000-km Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra from Pathankot, covering all 117 assembly constituencies before culminating in a Jalandhar rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah on September 30.

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{{^usCountry}} The AAP’s strategy was finalised during a political affairs committee (PAC) meeting in Delhi chaired by national convener Arvind Kejriwal, alongside Mann and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AAP’s strategy was finalised during a political affairs committee (PAC) meeting in Delhi chaired by national convener Arvind Kejriwal, alongside Mann and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema. {{/usCountry}}

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Sisodia said that people want Mann back as chief minister and slammed rival parties, blaming the 2007-17 SAD-BJP regime for pushing Punjab into drugs and accusing the 2017-22 Congress government of failing to fulfil its promises.

Arora added that the government had even delivered on unasked-for development, leaving it to party workers to take the message to the people.