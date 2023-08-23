Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Most of the Punjab farmers’ demands related to Centre, says AAP

Most of the Punjab farmers’ demands related to Centre, says AAP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 23, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Reacting to the clash between Punjab Police and farmers, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang said instead of creating problems for people, farm unions should focus on getting a solution to the problems together with the government

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said most of the demands of the farmers’ unions are related to the Centre and they should protest against the Central government.

Police check vehicles in Sector 63/51 dividing road in Mohali on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Reacting to the clash between Punjab Police and farmers, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang said instead of creating problems for people, farm unions should focus on getting a solution to the problems together with the government.

He said it is the responsibility of the state government to maintain law and order situation and the government is fulfilling its responsibility.

Appealing to farm unions to maintain peace and cooperate with the government in maintaining law and order, Kang said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has never turned away from addressing the problems of the farmers. “I appeal to the farm organisations that instead of becoming the cause of problems for people, they should focus on solving the problems together with the government,” he added in a statement.

He said that the process of girdawari is going on to compensate the farmers of different areas of Punjab and the compensation will be given soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
government protest centre
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP