AAP will provide corruption-free govt in Punjab: Delhi health minister

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that AAP will end corruption and work for development of Punjab if voted to power in the state assembly elections next year
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said corruption and bribery will be eradicated immediately after the AAP forms government in Punjab. (ANI FILE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will end corruption and work for development of Punjab, if voted to power in the assembly elections next year.

“The successive Akali and Congress governments have splurged public money on themselves,” said Jain, while addressing businessmen at Nakodar in Jalandhar.

Jain said corruption and bribery will be eradicated immediately after the AAP forms government in Punjab and development works will be taken up for the benefit of common people.

“In Delhi, any officer or employee found taking bribe is immediately sacked. In Punjab, too, we will establish a transparent and honest government like in Delhi,” he said.

Taking a dig at both SAD and Congress, he said their leaders were afraid of AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “They are always worried that if the AAP forms the government in Punjab, then their ‘loot business’ will stop and all their files (of corruption) will be opened,” he said.

Assuring the traders that the AAP government would provide them financial security and facilities, he said the commission system or Inspector Raj will be completely abolished. He also promised that the AAP government will neither impose any new tax nor increase the existing ones.

