AAP’s chairman candidate for Ambala ZP arrested in immigration fraud; party cries foul

Makhan Singh Lobana, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chairman candidate for zila parishad, was arrested by a team of CIA-2 from his residence in Sector 9, Ambala, on Saturday.

Lobana has been held in connection with an inter-state immigration fraud case, registered at Ambala Cantonment police station on December 13, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minutes before his arrest, Lobana released a video statement, saying, “I was set to become the chairman with a majority and even two more candidates are ready to support. They must have gotten a hint and decided to arrest me.”

Following his arrest, party’s north convener Chitra Sarwara questioned the timing of the arrest and alleged “It is a politically motivated move and misuse of police power”, as it comes a day before the election for the chairman, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The party workers led by Chitra marched towards the office of the superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and protested against the arrest.

Chitra further said, “BJP has faced a humiliating defeat in the home district of home minister Anil Vij and thus, they are trying to disrupt the electoral process for chairman. Lobana’s family was illegally detained at their house. There is no mention of Lobana’s name in any FIR, neither the family nor us, were informed about the case. This is all part of the BJP’s operation lotus.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, the party workers demanding Lobana’s release staged a dharna outside the office of CIA-2 on NH-44.

BJP turncoat Lobana had won from ward number 9, months after he had joined AAP, after quitting the saffron party.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said he was arrested in the immigration fraud case in which five men have been already arrested and a huge cache of illegal assets has been seized by a special investigation team (SIT) led by DSP (Cantt) Ram Kumar.

“There are allegations of immigration fraud and hawala transactions against him. Lobana has been named in a total of eight cases in the past as well. After the fraud racket was busted this week, a BJP worker from Mullana was also arrested in this connection late Friday,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being asked about AAP’s claims of political vendetta, Randhawa refuted the allegations and said, “Even if he is under arrest, he can contest for chairman and get voted.”

In the 15-member house of zila parishad, AAP had won three seats and finished ahead of the BJP in a direct contest. Both the parties are claiming the support of the majority of the members.

Later in the day, a habeas corpus plea was also filed by the party through advocate Tushar Gautam and during an emergency hearing, Punjab and Haryana High Court appointed Ashok Kumar as warrant officer, asking him to submit a report on January 5.

ADC Sachin Gupta said the elections will be held as per schedule on Sunday, while Chitra said, “We will approach the high court in the morning and demand postponement of the elections.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}