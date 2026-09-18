The newly constituted political affairs committee (PAC) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held its first meeting on Thursday to discuss the election strategy for the upcoming polls in Punjab, Goa and Gujarat.

Responding to a question about preparations for the Punjab elections, Sisodia stated the party was fully prepared. (HT)

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The PAC meeting, chaired by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at his residence, was attended by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who have been inducted into the committee. After the meeting, AAP leader and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia stated that the meeting extensively deliberated on the upcoming elections in Punjab, Goa and Gujarat, with the party gearing up to take on the BJP across the three states.

Sisodia said that people of Punjab were extremely happy with Bhagwant Mann and wanted to see him as chief minister again, while the people of Goa and Gujarat were fed up with the BJP’s misgovernance and wanted change.

Sisodia said the discussion focused on preparations for the elections in Punjab, Goa and Gujarat. “The organisation is doing unprecedented pro-people work there and the people of Punjab want to bring the government back. In Goa and Gujarat, people want change. We also discussed how this sentiment can be converted into electoral victories,” he said in a statement. The PAC also discussed the fee imposed by the government on UPI.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to a question about preparations for the Punjab elections, Sisodia stated the party was fully prepared. “People want to bring the AAP government back. They know that if, by chance, Bhagwant Mann is no longer the chief minister, the old parties will once again promote drugs, loot public money, indulge in corruption in employment and exploit businesspersons. The people of Punjab do not want to see that old era return,” he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a question about preparations for the Punjab elections, Sisodia stated the party was fully prepared. “People want to bring the AAP government back. They know that if, by chance, Bhagwant Mann is no longer the chief minister, the old parties will once again promote drugs, loot public money, indulge in corruption in employment and exploit businesspersons. The people of Punjab do not want to see that old era return,” he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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