AAP’s promise of free power unfeasible, says Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

On AAP’s promise of free water, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher said she had spoken about the issue in the Parliament in 2014 and worked out a water-sharing agreement with adjoining Punjab and Haryana
Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher along with Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood and others during the inauguration of newly built community centre in Sector 38 C Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 03:30 AM IST
ByPragya Roy Barman, Chandigarh

In her first public address after results of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) elections were declared, Member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which secured the most number of seats in House, and said that its policies are not feasible.

Dedicating the newly built community centre in Sector 38-C to the public on Friday, the MP said, “They (AAP) keep talking about providing free electricity to the residents of Chandigarh. Do they not know that the electricity department doesn’t fall under the MC?”

On AAP’s promise of free water, Kher said she had spoken about the issue in the Parliament in 2014 and worked out a water-sharing agreement with adjoining Punjab and Haryana. She also said she was “upset” with the people of Chandigarh for voting out BJP councillors “despite all the work they had done”.

“When I was elected MP in 2014, the House was dominated by Congress councillors. No work used to be done and I was asked by officials to avoid attending House meetings and only come for voting. Will the same situation be the same in the house now,” she asked.

City BJP president Arun Sood and outgoing mayor Ravikant Sharma were also present on the occasion, along with other BJP councillors and candidates who had fought the elections.

Sood spoke about the achievements of the outgoing MC House and said the city has never seen so much development in the past.

Outgoing mayor Sharma spoke about the new community centre and said that it had been built at a cost of Rs. 4.64 crore.

