Abetment to suicide case: Punjab police issue look out circular against ex-Congress MLA Kamboj, son

Patiala police on Tuesday issued Look Out Circular (LOC) against the former Congress MLA Hardial Kamboj and his son Nirbhai Singh Kamboj in an abetment of suicide case. Besides, a local court has also rejected their anticipatory bail application of the former MLA.

A Rajpura resident had committed suicide on November 11, and recorded a video before committing suicide. In the video, he accused former Congress MLA and his son for harassing him.

Police said that Ramesh Kumar, a Rajpura resident, on November 11 consumed poisonous substance at a local park. In the video, the deceased alleged that the accused have allegedly grabbed his shop and were demanding extortion from him.

The other accused of the case are Sanjeev Garg, Avtar Singh, Luvkesh Kapoor and Bhupinder Kapoor. A case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against them at Rajpura police station.

Confirming the development, Patiala senior superintendent of police, Varun Sharma, said, “We have issued LOC against Hardial Kamboj and his son. We are raiding their hideouts and they will be arrested soon.” He further added that Hardial Kamboj has applied for anticipatory bail and it was rejected by the court. Hardial Kamboj was elected Congress MLA from Rajpura twice.

