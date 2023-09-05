Abhay halts foot march in Ambala ahead of Devi Lal Samann rally on Sept 25

In view of Devi Lal Samman Divas Maha rally at Kaithal on September 25, Indian National Lok Dal’s senior leader Abhay Chautala on Monday decided to halt his ‘padhyatra’ (foot march) at Ambala’s Saha.

In view of Devi Lal Samman Divas Maha rally at Kaithal on September 25, Indian National Lok Dal’s senior leader Abhay Chautala on Monday decided to halt his ‘padhyatra’ (foot march) at Ambala’s Saha. (Amit Sharma)

He made this announcement during a press conference at PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment, after the yatra entered its 182nd day with party leaders having walked for over 4,000 kms in six months to cover 81 assembly constituencies.

Abhay said the decision has been taken to prepare for the rally, an annual event organised to mark its late founder and former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal’s birth anniversary.

“Arjun Chautala will visit the rest of the villages in nine assemblies under the two districts left. From September 10, I will start convening district-level meetings to invite the workers for the rally. After September 25, the yatra will resume and this time with a ‘rath’ and cover the pending villages,” he told the reporters.

He alleged that the BJP-JJP government in the state has not worked enough to improve the education and health sectors, while the condition of the link roads and stadiums is pathetic.

He further said that his father and former chief minister OP Chautala was the first leader to “re-group” the opposition leaders as a “third front” at a similar rally in Haryana and this time too, they have invited leaders from the INDIA bloc.

He also hit out at chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for “protecting” his minister Sandeep Singh, accused of sexual harassment.

“…but he won’t be spared. Once we form a government in 2024, we will ensure re-investigation in the case. Let me make it clear that the one who shields an accused is equally responsible. We will also ensure action against the chief minister as well,” he added.

