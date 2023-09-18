Abhay making efforts to join INDIA bloc, says JJP chief at Charkhi Dadri rally

Jannayak Janata party (JJP) chief Ajay Singh Chautala on Sunday hit out at Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and younger brother Abhay Singh Chautala, accusing him making efforts to become part of the INDIA bloc, an alliance of opposition parties.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala addressing the rally in Charkhi Dadri on Sunday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a “Nav-Sankalp” rally at Charkhi Dadri, the JJP chief said those who (referring to Abhay) were raising questions on the BJP-JJP alliance are trying to please Congress, against which former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala fought in his entire political life.

“INLD leaders had booked air tickets for Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai with hopes of attending INDIA bloc meeting, but they were not invited. INLD is even ready to invite their arch rival Bhupinder Singh Hooda to the Kaithal rally on September 25 to mark birth anniversary of Devi Lal,” he said.

He accused former CM Hooda of acquiring farmers’ land at “low rates” and not increasing the pension for elderly during his two terms in power.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The BJP-JJP alliance has increased the pension for elderly and we will fulfil our promise of ₹5,100 per month pension when we get full-fledged mandate,” Ajay Singh added.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that an industrial cluster will be established in Charkhi Dadri after getting land under Padma scheme.

“During the Congress regime, the roads were in dilapidated condition. Our government has constructed roads, including NH-152 D, worth ₹300 crore in Badhra assembly segment and ₹180 crore in Charkhi Dadri. New jail, medical college, bus stand, three floor mini-secretariat will be built in Dadri,” the deputy CM added.

He said that the party targets to increase their vote share from 17% to 50 % in the upcoming polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JJP chief Ajay Chautala had earlier claimed that the party will field its candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat, under which Dadri district falls. Badhra MLA Naina Chautala said that the party will celebrate Devi Lal’s birth anniversary by holding a rally in Rajasthan’s Sikar. She added that JJP will perform better in Rajasthan assembly polls, which are due this year.