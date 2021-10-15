Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Abhinav Bindra is Chandigarh’s face of Swachh Survekshan 2022
Abhinav Bindra is Chandigarh’s face of Swachh Survekshan 2022

An MC spokesperson on Thursday said Abhinav Bindra had given his consent for active engagement in promotional activities on various social media
Abhinav Bindra is the first Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 03:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has been picked as the brand ambassador of Swachh Survekshan 2022 for Chandigarh.

An MC spokesperson on Thursday said Bindra had given his consent for active engagement in promotional activities on various social media, interaction and involvement with citizens for behavioural changes regarding source segregation, home composting, sanitation in the city and Swachhata App.

In addition, through his network, citizens may be appealed to post positive changes/stories on social media that they observe in the city. These can be posted using a hashtag “#Swachhsurvekshan2022chandigarh” by tagging Chandigarh municipal corporation along with.

