200 stranded pilgrims rescued from Shrikhand, 4 bodies retrieved

A 16-member team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, successfully rescued over 200 stranded pilgrims on the perilous route to Shrikhand Mahadev in Kullu.

A bridge near Panchvaktra Temple gets damaged due to the rise in the water level of the Beas River triggered by heavy rainfall, in Mandi on Friday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The treacherous journey, plagued by heavy rains and snow, had left the pilgrims in a dangerous situation, with many stranded at the base of the 14,000-ft high Shrikhand mountain.

Equipped with ropes, crampons, ice axes, and other necessary gear, the rescue team fearlessly made their way through steep slopes and snowy terrain to reach the stranded pilgrims. Additionally, they exhibited immense bravery in retrieving the bodies of four pilgrims who had gone missing in the aftermath of flash floods in the region.

The rescue operation was fraught with challenges, including breached and risky trekking paths. Nevertheless, the ABVIMAS team skillfully navigated raging torrents using ropes and faced menacing gusty winds at the mountain’s summit while setting up tents and ropes for the rescue operation. Guiding the pilgrims back, they expertly used ropes to scale down the treacherous slopes, ensuring their safe return.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This daring mission, conducted by the ABVIMAS team, saved the lives of 200 people who were stranded at an altitude exceeding 13,000 feet in the Shrikhand mountain region of the lower Himalayas. The rescued pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the rescue team for their unwavering efforts in saving their lives.

The team, comprised of Jitender, Vinod Kumar Som Dutt, Akhil Verma, Jagdish Chand, Yashpal, Lalit, Kamal, Padam Bhakta, Virender, Himal, Tapender, Santosh, Bhim, and Sanjeev, displayed exceptional courage and technical expertise throughout the challenging mission.

Avinash Negi, the director of ABVIMAS Manali, and Nirmand SDM Manmohan Singh lauded the team for their successful rescue mission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON