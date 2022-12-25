Academic session nears fag end: BC, general category students in Punjab bereft of free uniforms

SANGRUR The current academic year has reached near fag end but students of government schools across the state from general and backward class categories, and pre-primary classes are yet to receive free uniforms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even as the board examinations are scheduled to be held in February next year but there is no sign of giving uniforms to students of these classes.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, while presenting its first budget in June this year, had announced to provide free uniforms to the students of pre-primary classes and male students of general and BC categories for the first time. However, the education department has provided uniforms only to girls and students of SC/ST and BPL categories only. It was long pending demand. According to the officials of the education department, earlier the uniform was given to only girls and boys of SC, ST and BPL category. The parents and government teachers were demanding to include students of general and BC category and pre-primary classes in the free uniform distribution scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acting on the long pending demand, the ruling AAP government had decided to give free uniforms to each student of class 1 to 8, including pre-primary classes.

Even the finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema in his first budget speech informed the Vidhan Sabha that his government has made this scheme universal and decided to provide free uniforms to all students of upto class 8 and pre-primary classes.

Only ₹600 for one set of uniform:

The education department gives only ₹600 for one set of a uniform which includes a shirt, trouser, winter cap, patka, sweater, pair of shoes and socks and salvaar/kurti for girl students. However, teachers said that it is a very meagre amount and schools have to compromise with the quality of uniforms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), union of government teachers, has condemned the education department for not releasing funds for students of general, BC categories and pre-primary classes. State president of the Union, Vikram Dev Singh said, “We demand to release the funds and distribute uniforms immediately. We are also demanding a hike in the uniform grant, so that two sets of good quality uniforms, one each for summer and winter, can be provided to all students. Besides, the government should also cover students of class 9 to 12 in the scheme as all students of government schools belong to the lower middle class.”

Barnala DEO, elementary, SS Toor, said, “Uniforms have been distributed to all students except the students of pre-primary classes and boys of general and BC categories.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sangrur DEO, elementary, Shivraj Kapoor also confirmed that students of pre-primary classes and boys of general and BC categories did not receive uniforms this year too. “I am not aware of why it didn’t happen. Besides, I cannot say anything,” said Shivraj.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said, “I am not aware of the issue. But I will check with the officials of the department.” When contacted Jaspreet Talwar, principal secretary of the department, said, “I am on leave, so DGSE and DPI, Elementary, will comment on the issue.” Director General of School Education (DGSE) Varinder Kumar and DPI, Elementary, Harinder Kaur did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON