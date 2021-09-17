Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ACB produces chargesheet against J&K power dept official
chandigarh news

ACB produces chargesheet against J&K power dept official

During the course of investigation, ACB established that between August 1980 and May 2007, the accused acquired a number of assets, both moveable and immovable.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 03:30 AM IST
Nazir Ahmad Chowdhary of Jammu has been booked under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Image for representational purpose)

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday produced a chargesheet against an assistant executive engineer of power development department for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Nazir Ahmad Chowdhary of Jammu has been booked under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case was registered on the outcome of verification, which revealed that Chowdhary by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official spokesperson said.

During the course of investigation, it was established that between August 1980 and May 2007, the accused acquired a number of assets, both moveable and immovable.

According to ACB, the accused owns a palatial building at Maloofa Complex in Sainik Colony, Jammu, comprising three blocks raised over five plots of land purchased on lease basis from Sainik House Co-operative Society in the name of his wife Jamila Choudhary and his two sons Mohammad Nair and Mohamad Shahbaz, land measuring 10 kanals six marlas situated at Chowadhi in the name of his sons and two cars.

RELATED STORIES

“During investigation, it also transpired that the accused public servant had 16 numbers of bank accounts with huge deposits in his own name and in the name of his family members,” he added.

After receiving government sanction for launching prosecution and vacation of stay by the J&K high court on August 23, the chargesheet was presented on Thursday before the court of Special Judge ACB Jammu for judicial determination.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for October 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J&K seeks 800-crore support to boost horticulture produce

Day will surely come when Articles 370, 35-A would be restored: Mehbooba

HRTC suspends Delhi-Leh bus service till June 2022

Day markets to start in Chandigarh’s Sector 37, Maloya
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP