ACB recovers 39.8L from bank locker of doctor accused in bribery case

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has recovered about ₹40 lakh from the bank locker of Dr Ravi Vimal, who was arrested on September 26 in connection with a bribery case, an official spokesperson said. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, the spokesperson added. (iStock)

The accused doctor was presented in court again on Tuesday, where his police remand was extended for two days. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, the spokesperson added.

The government spokesperson said Dr Ravi Vimal was serving as the deputy CEO of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the Panchkula district. ACB received a complaint from a private hospital operator in Karnal, alleging that Dr Vimal demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh to revoke the suspension of the hospital under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. After negotiations, a sum of ₹5 lakh was agreed upon and Dr Vimal was caught red-handed by the ACB team while accepting the bribe on September 26. Following his arrest, the court initially granted a four-day police remand. After four days, he was presented in court again on Tuesday and his remand was extended by two days for further investigation, the ACB spokesperson said in a statement.