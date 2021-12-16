Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Accident: Teen killed in car-bike crash in Lalru

An 18-year-old youth was killed after a recklessly driven car hit his motorcycle in Lalru, Mohali, late on Tuesday evening
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

He has been identified as Rohit Kumar, alias Mohit, a resident of Lalru. The accused driver, Jai Narain, was arrested and later released on bail.

Investigating officer Onkar Singh said Rohit was on a bike with a friend when Jai Narain’s speeding car hit them from the rear at the Lahli T-Point near the main highway. Rohit sustained injuries and was rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, but died while undergoing treatment.

Jai Narain, a resident of Sardarpura Colony in Lalru Mandi, has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. After the postmortem, the victim’s body was handed over to his family on Wednesday.

