Accused of sexual harassment, two Karnal teenagers end life

Published on Oct 05, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The girl who alleged sexual harassment and her brother had been harassing their sons, due to which they ended their lives on Sunday, the victims’ families alleged. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Two teenaged boys allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at Taikhana village in Karnal district on Sunday.

The deceased, aged 16 and 17, were close friends.

The boys’ families claimed that they were mentally disturbed since a village girl accused them of sexually harassing her at a bank on October 1.

On her complaint, the police had taken the boys to the police station and released them after a warning.

Later, at a village panchayat, they were told to apologise to the girl, their kin alleged.

Thereon, the girl and her brother continued to harass their sons, due to which they ended their lives on Sunday, they alleged.

“Following a counter complaint by the father of one of the deceased, the girl and her brother have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Parmod Gautam, in-charge of the Taraori police station.

The bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College.

