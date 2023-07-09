Ludhiana: Fearing public wrath, triple murder accused wants wife to be lodged in jail with him

The accused of a triple murder case of three senior citizens of New Janakpuri area, wants his wife to be “arrested” fearing that she may be at the receiving end of public anger against him.

After being arrested, the accused Robin alias Munna, made an appeal to the police to send his wife to jail along with him though she had no role in the murders. (Representational Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After being arrested, the accused Robin alias Munna, made an appeal to the police to send his wife to jail along with him though she had no role in the murders.

The accused said that after the crime, he is worried about the fate of his wife, who could face the wrath of the society and taunts for the deeds of her husband. The accused’s wife used to sell incense sticks and flowers outside a shrine near their house to help her husband financially to run the family.

Commissioner of police (CP), Mandeep Singh Sidhu, during a press conference made an appeal to people for ensuring safety of Robin’s wife and not to harass her. He said that the locals had helped the police to solve the triple murder case, adding that he was hopeful that they would not harass the woman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CP added that the police have questioned the wife of the accused and probed her role in the crime. The police found that the woman was not a part of the triple murder. Moreover, she was not aware that her husband had murdered three neighbours. She came to know about the incident on Friday morning when local residents went inside the victims’ house after a milkman alerted them.

The police official said that the accused executed the most heinous crime and the police will appeal to the court for the capital punishment for him, but his wife is innocent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tarsem Singh Deogan Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting....view detail