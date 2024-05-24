Acting Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice launches website to facilitate judgment access

Acting chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia on Thursday inaugurated the e-HCR (High Court Reporter). The e-HCR platform hosts an extensive repository of legal judgments, currently featuring 9,237 judgments, including 825 full bench and 3,870 division bench judgments. (HT Photo)

The website, www.hcph.gov.in would facilitate the search and access of all judgments reported by the Indian Law Reports (ILR) Punjab and Haryana series, aligning with the Supreme Court of India’s vision for online high court reporters.

The event was graced by all the high court judges and representatives from the High Court Bar Association. Joining virtually, were all district and session judges from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, alongside representatives from their respective district bar associations.

Established in 1875, following the enactment of the Indian Law Reports Act, the Indian Law Reports have been a cornerstone of legal reporting in India. The Punjab series, which began post-independence, evolved into the Indian Law Reports (Punjab and Haryana series) following the formation of the Haryana state in November 1966.

The e-HCR platform hosts an extensive repository of legal judgments, currently featuring 9,237 judgments, including 825 full bench and 3,870 division bench judgments. It provides access to judgments in vernacular languages, with Punjabi for judgments from Punjab and Hindi for those from Haryana and Chandigarh..