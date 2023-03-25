Action against Amritpal: Khanna police to bring ‘AKF’ WhatsApp group members on production warrant

Khanna police scanned the WhatsApp groups found in the mobile phone of Tejinder Singh Gill aka Gorkha Baba, a gunman of fugitive pro-Khalistani leader and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and found numbers of youngsters who were being instigated to join ‘Anandpur Khalsa Force’. The police have not taken action against the youths, but the police are preparing other 8-10 active members of the group on a production warrant for questioning.

The police have not taken action against the youths, but the police are preparing other 8-10 active members of the group on a production warrant for questioning. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While scanning the mobile phone of Tejinder, the police found two WhatsApp groups – AKF and Amritpal Tiger Force, the police found that instructions were given to group members to get new members inducted.

Khanna Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the police have scanned all the members of the groups. The police will not take action against the youth who were added to the group by Gorkha and other admins.

The SSP added that the rest of the members of the groups, who were instigating youths, have been arrested by police of other districts. The police will bring them on a production warrant for questioning.

The police have found videos and pictures from his mobile phone. In the videos found from his phones Tejinder Singh was seen loading weapons and practicing hitting the targets with the rifles. In another video, members of the AKF were seen wearing bulletproof jackets with AKF logo printed on it. Gorkha Baba is on police remand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR against Tejinder was registered under Sections 188 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Maloud police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON