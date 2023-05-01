Farhan Akhtar mesmerises fans at Chandigarh concert

Actor, director, musician Farhan Akhtar’s band Farhan Live enthralled the hundreds of fans during a live gig in Chandigarh on Sunday evening.

Farhan Akhtar performing during a live gig in Chandigarh (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid chants of ‘once more’ and ‘we love you’, Akhtar crooned some of his hit numbers including Socha Hai, Pichle Saat Dinon Mein, Tum Ho Toh and Sindbad The Sailor from Rock On!! (2008); Senorita, Dil Dhadakne Do and Toh Zinda Ho Tum from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011); Pehli Baar from Dil Dhadakne Do (2015); Ahista Ahista from Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014); and Toofaan (2021) title track.

Akhtar talked about the band completing 10 years. “The chapters of my life and the voices in my head have had a major influence on the band’s music. The journey so far has been a blessing,” he said.

Farhan confessed to feeling overwhelmed and delighted to get a huge response from the tricity audience, “This is our first proper gig in town and the crowd is what any musician would wish for,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON