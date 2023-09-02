Medicine shortage hits hepatitis C patients hard in Punjab

From being the first state in the country to offer free medication to hepatitis C patients, an acute shortage of medicines has hit the treatment of patients in Punjab.

Hepatitis C is a virus that can infect the liver and cause significant and potentially fatal liver damage over time if treatment is not received.

Health officials said there is a gap between demand and supply of the medicines.

An official, pleading anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said, “If we start giving medicines to new patients, then the old patients will be deprived of the treatment. We have been facing this problem for the past few months, and it needs immediate attention.”

It was way back in 2016 when Punjab became the first state to provide free medicines to hepatitis C patients under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP). For this, the Punjab health department launched the Mukh Mantri Punjab Hepatitis-C Relief Fund (MMPHCRF). Later, the central government adopted Punjab’s model and implemented it across the country under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme.

Hepatitis C is an infectious disease that primarily affects the liver and is caused by using unsterilized needles for tattoos, infected blood, unsterilized syringes & needles, from infected mother to child and through sexual intercourse. It is considered a silent killer because its symptoms appear at the last stage of the disease.

A doctor, who didn’t wish to be named, said it can be cured with proper medicines taken regularly.

“However, if the medicine is discontinued before the prescribed period or not started on time, it can lead to death,” he added.

The symptoms of hepatitis C include fever, dark urine, nausea, yellow skin, tiredness, nausea, jaundice, yellow eyes, etc.

Manjinder Singh (35), a resident of Kaulseri village in Dhuri district, said, “I was diagnosed with hepatitis C two months ago and my treatment has not started yet. I have visited Sangrur civil hospital several times in the last two months and spent nearly ₹3,000 on transportation. I am working as a security guard in a private company. I have to take a day off to visit the hospital, and I don’t get paid for that day.”

Dr Upasna, district epidemiologist, admitted to the shortage and said, “We are managing as per the availability of medicines. We will start providing medicines to new patients whenever we get the required supply.”

Sangrur Civil Surgeon Dr Parminder Kaur said he will raise the matter with senior officials. “There is an acute shortage of medicine. I will raise the matter with senior health officials in the upcoming meeting,” he said.

Punjab director health Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the department is aware of the matter.

“We are taking up the matter, and medicine will soon start reaching the hospitals,” she added.

