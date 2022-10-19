Adampur bypoll a straight fight between Cong, BJP, says Hooda

: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that the Adampur by-election is a straight fight between the Congress and the BJP and that the grand old party will retain the assembly seat easily as people want to get rid of the ruling dispensation in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People of Adampur will teach a lesson to the BJP as the assembly segment is totally neglected and there is no development,” Hooda said during his visit to Karnal.

He said that the common man is worried due to anti-people policies of the present government which has failed to put a check on corruption and they want to get rid of it.

He said that the Congress candidate from Adampur Jai Prakash has an old association with the Congress and he had remained party’s MP from Hisar.

On a question about the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim that it will win the election, Hooda said that every party has a right to make claims about its victory but the AAP stands nowhere in the fight and the contest is between the Congress and BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting on the election of Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the new Congress chief, Hooda said that the party’s presidential poll is a friendly contest.

“I have greeted Kharge ji on being elected as the party chief. Congress is the only party in the country which conducts a poll to elect the president,” he added.