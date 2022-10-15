Adampur bypoll: INLD, AAP candidates seek cancellation of Bhavya Bishnoi’s nomination

: The candidates of the INLD and Aam Aadmi party (AAP) along with three others submitted separate complaints to the state chief election commissioner and returning officer for the Adampur bypoll, seeking cancellation of the nomination of Bhavya Bishnoi, BJP’s nominee from the assembly seat.

The complainants alleged that Bhavya hid the details of three out of four cases being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate against him.

AAP’s Satinder Singh and INLD nominee Kurda Ram alleged that Bhavya has mentioned in his election affidavit that he is facing one case for violation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, but he is facing four such cases.

“The election commission should cancel his nomination for concealing the facts and information,” the complainants said in their complaints.

Returning officer (RO) for Adampur bypoll SC Sharma said BJP candidate Bhavya has mentioned that he is facing four cases and he did not hide any fact.

“His nomination has been approved during scrutiny of documents,” Sharma added. ENDS

